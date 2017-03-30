Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She Knew Her Marriage Was Over

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty


Mary J. Blige realized her marriage was over when her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs got too comfortable “disrespecting her.” The Strength Of A Woman singer is opening up about her pending divorce on ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ and revealing intimate details that led to the couple’s demise.

In a recently released teaser clip, Mary recalls the moment she could sense Kendu didn’t “want” her anymore and began investigating.

“I was getting things here and there, but I didn’t have the full truth,” Mary explained. “But when I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

Mary. Tomorrow. 4p. 👑 #StrengthOfaWoman

A post shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on

Mary is seems to be alluding to rumors about Kendu’s alleged infidelities. Last year, rumors he had an affair with Karrine “Superhead” Steffans and Mary’s artist Starshell spread like wildfire.

Kendu reportedly requested 100K a month in spousal support to cover his living expenses, including $4,971 towards supporting his children from another relationship, $1,200 for dining-out and $5,708 for his housekeeper. Negro please.

The full interview airs today at 4pm on Power 105.1. Strength of a Woman drops on April 28.

RELATED STORIES:

Mary J. Blige Confirms Divorce With Heartfelt Statement

Mary J. Blige Sheds Light On How She’s Dealing With Her Messy Divorce

Mary J. Blige

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 18 hours ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago