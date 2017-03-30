HB2 Agreement Reached

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina announced late yesterday that an agreement has been reached to repeal HB2. HB2, the state law prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identities, has caused much controversy and revenue loss for the state. This new deal reached with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, would repeal HB2, leave bathroom regulation to the state, and require a moratorium on similar ordinances until Dec. 1, 2020. Cooper told the Charlotte Observer ,“It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.” The agreement for the law’s repeal faces a vote today.

