This Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

Event Description:

he Raleigh (NC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will hold its 2017 Beautillion Militaire & Kappa Scholars Program on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Mckinnon Center on the campus of North Carolina State University. The start time is 6:30pm and we recommend getting there early as Lex Gillette will be our keynote speaker. Our average attendance is 1,100 guests. The main purpose of this event is to introduce the young men who have been training for leadership, advancement and service to the city of Raleigh as well as award minority High School Juniors who maintain a 3.0 GPA or better. We will present 13 Beaus to the city and award upwards of 800 minority students as Kappa Scholars. Added to our program this year is one of our Guide Right Programs called Kappa League. Kappa League is geared toward building leadership skills, encouraging scholastic achievement and fostering community service in high school males. The programs include travelling to colleges and universities, lectures on self-improvement, SAT/ACT Preparation, work readiness and service-learning projects. One highlight of the night is to acknowledge the graduating seniors, who are members of our local Kappa League program, as they announce their college decision in front of everyone. This event gives the students’ parents, friends, relatives, mentors, and their community of support a chance to applaud them in a more formal and public way.