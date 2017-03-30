Community Spotlight
This Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

Melissa Wade
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

Spring Mega Yard & Food Sale Fundraiser
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  7:30 am until 3:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
Address Line 1:  111-B N. First Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale
Event Description:  Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. will be having our annual
Spring Yard & Food Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2017 starting at 7:30 am until 3:30 pm. We will have men, women, children clothing, shoes of all ages and many different household items for sale. We will be selling plates for the price of $8.00 for the regular plates and $10.00 for a combo. The plates will have grilled chicken or fried fish, green beans, potato salad, cole slaw, a slice of cake, 2 slices of bread or hush-puppies, a can of soda of choice or a bottle of water. Combo plates will consist of chicken and fried fish with the side orders of choice. All proceeds will go toward restocking our food pantry shelves so we can continue with our mission of feeding families that are in need in our surrounding communities.
Event Contact:  Billy Ray Neal
Event Contact Number:  919-266-4050

 

Word of Faith 27th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  March 30 – March 31, and April 1, 2017
Event Time:  March 30 @ 7:30, March 31 @ 7:30, April 1 @5:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Word of Faith Christian Community Church
Address Line 1:  1609 Camden Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  It’s A Celebration!
We will have a wonderful group of speakers:
Thursday March 30th – Pastor Leona Evans of The Lords House Durham NC
Friday March 31st – Pastor Benjamin Stevens of Christ Jesus Tabernacle Durham NC
Saturday April 1st – Apostle Delores Taylor of Greater Emmanuel Word of Faith Christian church
Followed by a Banquet.on Saturday April 1,2017 at 7:00.I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:15
I will give you
Event Contact:  Pamela Lambert
Event Contact Number:  919-475-2618

 

 

  James Dixon’s 41th Birthday Celebration
Event Date:  Saturday April 1,2017
Event Time:  5pm Sharp
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1012 East Hanover Road
City, State, Zip:  Graham,N.C.27253
Event Description:  Featuring
The 2015 National Recording Stellar Nominated Artist-Serenity of Nashville,TN.
NuTestament of Jacksonville,Fla.
George Perkins,Jr & Envision of Greensboro,N.C.
John Thorpe &Truth of Rougemount,N.C.
The Souls of Calvary of Franklinton,N.C.
The Bowman Family of Emporia,Va
The Woody Specials of Durham,N.C.
The Dowdy Boys of Pittsboro,N.C.& many mo.
Prizes!
Hot Food will be sold!I hope to see you and you and you there!
Event Contact:  James Dixon
Event Contact Number:  1-(919)- 428-4923

 

 

  KNOW YOUR WORTH CONFERENCE
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Old Plaza Theater
Address Line 1:  1901 West Cumberland St
City, State, Zip:  Dunn, NC 28334
Event Description:  Street Praise Outreach Ministries would like to thank you for sponsoring the 1st annual “Know Your Worth Conference”, on Saturday April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., (Old Plaza Theater) 1901 West Cumberland St. Dunn, North Carolina. We are looking for local churches, businesses and organizations to help us make this event truly special for our community.
Vendors are welcome for more details contact Erica 910-658-5480
Event Contact:  SPOM
Event Contact Number:  910-292-2688

 

 

  New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church Anniversar
Event Date:  03/29, 30,31 & April 2, 2017
Event Time:  7pm (3/29,30,31) 11am & 4pm (4/1/2017)
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  17th Church Anniversity Celebration
Address Line 1:  2155 Skibo Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville NC 28314
Event Description:  Come and join us for our 17th Church Anniversary. We will begin celebrating on Wednesday, March 29,2017 at 7 p.m. through Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. Our celebration will continue on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. We will serve lunch immediately following our morning service. Our last service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday with light refreshments served afterwards.

Please join us for our celebration. We are located adjacent to Poor Boys’ Seafood Market on Skibo Rd.
Event Contact:  Pastor James Gregg Jr
Event Contact Number:  (910) 867-0256

 

 

Healing & Deliverance Encounter
Event Date:  04/02/2017
Event Time:  3:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Christ Restoration Assemby Church
Address Line 1:  1483 Alamance Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Greensboro, NC 27406
Event Description:  Theme: Break the Enemy’s Grip
This is no fantasy, the WAR is REAL! A time of healing and deliverance from the grip of the enemy in you , your family and friends!
Join Apostle Trilby Ball and the Guard Your Heart Ministries team April 2 at 3:00pm. Come and be restored to what God has created you to be and called you to do. Healing is the children’s bread and deliverance belongs to every creation of God.
Join Apostle Ball for a life changing encounter that will change your life forever and break the grip of the enemy from your life!
Event Contact:  Phyliss Scarborough
Event Contact Number:  919-270-5982

 

 

10th Church Anniversary
Event Date:  04/02/2017
Event Time:  10 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Born Again Free Church 10 year anniversary
Address Line 1:  407 Southeast Street
City, State, Zip:  Roseboro, North Carolina 28382
Event Description:  Bishop Barbara G. Adams and the Born Again Free Deliverance Church family invites you to celebrate with us on Sunday April the 2nd in the year of our Lord, 2017, our 10th church anniversary! Help us magnify the Lord for keeping and carrying us another year! Praise the Lord everybody! Meet us at 407 Southeast Street Roseboro, North Carolina 28382. The celebration begins at 10am! Lord’s will, we will see you there!
Event Contact:  Sister Monique Mock
Event Contact Number:  336-793-6007

 

  Outpouring Women’s Seminar
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  College Heights Presbyterian Church
Address Line 1:  1801 Seabrook Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The purpose of this event is to uplift, enlighten an empower women of all ages to understand their purpose in God. Young women and women of all ages are invited to attend. This year’s speakers include: Pastor Delphine Floyd, Missionary Andrea Henderson, Minister Carolyn Smith and Minister Emily Carroll. These women will provide guidance on the theme “Outpouring”. This event is hosted by the Presbyterian Women of College Heights Presbyterian Church. RSVP is requested by March 29, 2017.
Event Contact:  Helane Church
Event Contact Number:  910-487-5286

 

 

Sexual Assault Awareness-Engaging New Voices
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  6:00PM-8:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hope Cafe
Address Line 1:  201 E Tryon Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Mother and daughter Book Signing, where Author Loresha Phillips recalls her tumultuous childhood of sexual abuse in her new book “Will Thou Be Made Whole?” Retelling her story she exemplifies ways God led her to find healing and wholeness. Her 14 year old daughter was so inspired by her mother’s courage, wrote her own Sci-Fi/Historical Fiction “Perfect Timing”. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the community regarding the effects of sexual abuse and assault. There will be live music, food, and giveaways!
Event Contact:  Loresha Phillips
Event Contact Number:  (919) 628-6749
Event Contact Email:  Info@time4changenc.org

 

 

  Pastor Merwyn K. Smith’s 9th Anniversary
Event Date:  04/02/2017
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St Mark FWB Chruch
Address Line 1:  222 E Nelson St
City, State, Zip:  28365
Event Description:  ST. MARK FWB CHURCH CELEBRATES PASTOR MERWYN K. SMITH’S
9TH ANNIVERSARY And 22 Years in Ministry Sunday, April 2, 2017.SPECIAL GUEST: will be PASTOR JOHN FLOWERS, JR.
And CHURCH OF FAITH AND DELIVERANCE KINSTON, NC
Event Contact:  Mary Carr
Event Contact Number:  919-273-5629

 

 

  Annual Missionary Day Program
Event Date:  04/02/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church of Parkton, NC invites you to join us as we celebrate our Annual Missionary Day Program during Morning Service. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Pastor Kenneth Jenkins
Event Contact Number:  (910)858-3779
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com

 

 

Initial Sermon
Event Date:  04/02/2017
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Elon First Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  113 Lynn Street
City, State, Zip:  Elon, NC 27244
Event Description:  Elon First Baptist Church presents the Initial Sermon of Bro. Darris Vaughn, Sunday April 2, 2017 at 4:00pm at Elon First Baptist Church, 113 Lynn Street, Elon NC
Event Contact:  Zandrel Bradsher
Event Contact Number:  336-538-0008
Event Contact Email:  zan_cakes@hotmail.com

 

 

Women’s Solutions For Hair Thinning Symposium
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  10a.m. – 12p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Still You Hair Replacements
Address Line 1:  214 W Millbrook Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27609
Event Description:  If you or a friend is experiencing hair thinning, loss or damaged hair that breaks or does not grow, you will not want to miss this Educational Symposium. Come learn about Solutions such as hair therapy, nutrition, and hair replacements that can give you beautiful hair.
Event Contact:  Roszetta Pringle
Event Contact Number:  919-844-7769
Event Contact Email:  stillyouconfirm@gmail.com

 

  2017 Beautillion Militaire & Kappa Scholars Progra
Event Date:  04/01/2017
Event Time:  6:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mckinnon Center
Address Line 1:  1101 Gorman St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27606
Event Description:  he Raleigh (NC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will hold its 2017 Beautillion Militaire & Kappa Scholars Program on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Mckinnon Center on the campus of North Carolina State University. The start time is 6:30pm and we recommend getting there early as Lex Gillette will be our keynote speaker. Our average attendance is 1,100 guests. The main purpose of this event is to introduce the young men who have been training for leadership, advancement and service to the city of Raleigh as well as award minority High School Juniors who maintain a 3.0 GPA or better. We will present 13 Beaus to the city and award upwards of 800 minority students as Kappa Scholars.

Added to our program this year is one of our Guide Right Programs called Kappa League. Kappa League is geared toward building leadership skills, encouraging scholastic achievement and fostering community service in high school males. The programs include travelling to colleges and universities, lectures on self-improvement, SAT/ACT Preparation, work readiness and service-learning projects. One highlight of the night is to acknowledge the graduating seniors, who are members of our local Kappa League program, as they announce their college decision in front of everyone. This event gives the students’ parents, friends, relatives, mentors, and their community of support a chance to applaud them in a more formal and public way.
Event Contact:  Donzell Newkirk
Event Contact Number:  919-750-3209
Community Calendar of events , local happening

comments – Add Yours
