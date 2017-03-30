This Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Pastor Merwyn K. Smith’s 9th Anniversary
|Event Date:
|April 2, 2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St Mark FWB Chruch
|Address Line 1:
|222 E Nelson St
|City, State, Zip:
|28365
|Event Description:
|ST. MARK FWB CHURCH CELEBRATES PASTOR MERWYN K. SMITH’S
9th Anniversary , Sunday April 2, 2017 at 4:00 pm. Come help us celebrate.
|Event Contact:
|Mary Carr
|Event Contact Number:
|919-273-5629
|:
|Spring Mega Yard & Food Sale Fundraiser
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30 am until 3:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|111-B N. First Ave.
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale
|Event Description:
|Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. will be having our annual
Spring Yard & Food Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2017 starting at 7:30 am until 3:30 pm. We will have men, women, children clothing, shoes of all ages and many different household items for sale. We will be selling plates for the price of $8.00 for the regular plates and $10.00 for a combo. The plates will have grilled chicken or fried fish, green beans, potato salad, cole slaw, a slice of cake, 2 slices of bread or hush-puppies, a can of soda of choice or a bottle of water. Combo plates will consist of chicken and fried fish with the side orders of choice. All proceeds will go toward restocking our food pantry shelves so we can continue with our mission of feeding families that are in need in our surrounding communities.
|Event Contact:
|Billy Ray Neal
|Event Contact Number:
|919-266-4050
|Word of Faith 27th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|March 30 – March 31, and April 1, 2017
|Event Time:
|March 30 @ 7:30, March 31 @ 7:30, April 1 @5:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Word of Faith Christian Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|1609 Camden Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|It’s A Celebration!
We will have a wonderful group of speakers:
Thursday March 30th – Pastor Leona Evans of The Lords House Durham NC
Friday March 31st – Pastor Benjamin Stevens of Christ Jesus Tabernacle Durham NC
Saturday April 1st – Apostle Delores Taylor of Greater Emmanuel Word of Faith Christian church
Followed by a Banquet.on Saturday April 1,2017 at 7:00.I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:15
I will give you
|Event Contact:
|Pamela Lambert
|Event Contact Number:
|919-475-2618
|James Dixon’s 41th Birthday Celebration
|Event Date:
|Saturday April 1,2017
|Event Time:
|5pm Sharp
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1012 East Hanover Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Graham,N.C.27253
|Event Description:
|Featuring
The 2015 National Recording Stellar Nominated Artist-Serenity of Nashville,TN.
NuTestament of Jacksonville,Fla.
George Perkins,Jr & Envision of Greensboro,N.C.
John Thorpe &Truth of Rougemount,N.C.
The Souls of Calvary of Franklinton,N.C.
The Bowman Family of Emporia,Va
The Woody Specials of Durham,N.C.
The Dowdy Boys of Pittsboro,N.C.& many mo.
Prizes!
Hot Food will be sold!I hope to see you and you and you there!
|Event Contact:
|James Dixon
|Event Contact Number:
|1-(919)- 428-4923
|KNOW YOUR WORTH CONFERENCE
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Old Plaza Theater
|Address Line 1:
|1901 West Cumberland St
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Description:
|Street Praise Outreach Ministries would like to thank you for sponsoring the 1st annual “Know Your Worth Conference”, on Saturday April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., (Old Plaza Theater) 1901 West Cumberland St. Dunn, North Carolina. We are looking for local churches, businesses and organizations to help us make this event truly special for our community.
Vendors are welcome for more details contact Erica 910-658-5480
|Event Contact:
|SPOM
|Event Contact Number:
|910-292-2688
|New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church Anniversar
|Event Date:
|03/29, 30,31 & April 2, 2017
|Event Time:
|7pm (3/29,30,31) 11am & 4pm (4/1/2017)
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|17th Church Anniversity Celebration
|Address Line 1:
|2155 Skibo Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Come and join us for our 17th Church Anniversary. We will begin celebrating on Wednesday, March 29,2017 at 7 p.m. through Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7 p.m. Our celebration will continue on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. We will serve lunch immediately following our morning service. Our last service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday with light refreshments served afterwards.
Please join us for our celebration. We are located adjacent to Poor Boys’ Seafood Market on Skibo Rd.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor James Gregg Jr
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 867-0256
|Healing & Deliverance Encounter
|Event Date:
|04/02/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Christ Restoration Assemby Church
|Address Line 1:
|1483 Alamance Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Greensboro, NC 27406
|Event Description:
|Theme: Break the Enemy’s Grip
This is no fantasy, the WAR is REAL! A time of healing and deliverance from the grip of the enemy in you , your family and friends!
Join Apostle Trilby Ball and the Guard Your Heart Ministries team April 2 at 3:00pm. Come and be restored to what God has created you to be and called you to do. Healing is the children’s bread and deliverance belongs to every creation of God.
Join Apostle Ball for a life changing encounter that will change your life forever and break the grip of the enemy from your life!
|Event Contact:
|Phyliss Scarborough
|Event Contact Number:
|919-270-5982
|:
|10th Church Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/02/2017
|Event Time:
|10 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Born Again Free Church 10 year anniversary
|Address Line 1:
|407 Southeast Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Roseboro, North Carolina 28382
|Event Description:
|Bishop Barbara G. Adams and the Born Again Free Deliverance Church family invites you to celebrate with us on Sunday April the 2nd in the year of our Lord, 2017, our 10th church anniversary! Help us magnify the Lord for keeping and carrying us another year! Praise the Lord everybody! Meet us at 407 Southeast Street Roseboro, North Carolina 28382. The celebration begins at 10am! Lord’s will, we will see you there!
|Event Contact:
|Sister Monique Mock
|Event Contact Number:
|336-793-6007
|Outpouring Women’s Seminar
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|College Heights Presbyterian Church
|Address Line 1:
|1801 Seabrook Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The purpose of this event is to uplift, enlighten an empower women of all ages to understand their purpose in God. Young women and women of all ages are invited to attend. This year’s speakers include: Pastor Delphine Floyd, Missionary Andrea Henderson, Minister Carolyn Smith and Minister Emily Carroll. These women will provide guidance on the theme “Outpouring”. This event is hosted by the Presbyterian Women of College Heights Presbyterian Church. RSVP is requested by March 29, 2017.
|Event Contact:
|Helane Church
|Event Contact Number:
|910-487-5286
|:
|Sexual Assault Awareness-Engaging New Voices
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00PM-8:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hope Cafe
|Address Line 1:
|201 E Tryon Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Mother and daughter Book Signing, where Author Loresha Phillips recalls her tumultuous childhood of sexual abuse in her new book “Will Thou Be Made Whole?” Retelling her story she exemplifies ways God led her to find healing and wholeness. Her 14 year old daughter was so inspired by her mother’s courage, wrote her own Sci-Fi/Historical Fiction “Perfect Timing”. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the community regarding the effects of sexual abuse and assault. There will be live music, food, and giveaways!
|Event Contact:
|Loresha Phillips
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 628-6749
|Event Contact Email:
|Info@time4changenc.org
|Pastor Merwyn K. Smith’s 9th Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/02/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St Mark FWB Chruch
|Address Line 1:
|222 E Nelson St
|City, State, Zip:
|28365
|Event Description:
|ST. MARK FWB CHURCH CELEBRATES PASTOR MERWYN K. SMITH’S
9TH ANNIVERSARY And 22 Years in Ministry Sunday, April 2, 2017.SPECIAL GUEST: will be PASTOR JOHN FLOWERS, JR.
And CHURCH OF FAITH AND DELIVERANCE KINSTON, NC
|Event Contact:
|Mary Carr
|Event Contact Number:
|919-273-5629
|Annual Missionary Day Program
|Event Date:
|04/02/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church of Parkton, NC invites you to join us as we celebrate our Annual Missionary Day Program during Morning Service. Come and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Kenneth Jenkins
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|firstmissbc16@gmail.com
|:
|Initial Sermon
|Event Date:
|04/02/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Elon First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|113 Lynn Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Elon, NC 27244
|Event Description:
|Elon First Baptist Church presents the Initial Sermon of Bro. Darris Vaughn, Sunday April 2, 2017 at 4:00pm at Elon First Baptist Church, 113 Lynn Street, Elon NC
|Event Contact:
|Zandrel Bradsher
|Event Contact Number:
|336-538-0008
|Event Contact Email:
|zan_cakes@hotmail.com
|:
|Women’s Solutions For Hair Thinning Symposium
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|10a.m. – 12p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Still You Hair Replacements
|Address Line 1:
|214 W Millbrook Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27609
|Event Description:
|If you or a friend is experiencing hair thinning, loss or damaged hair that breaks or does not grow, you will not want to miss this Educational Symposium. Come learn about Solutions such as hair therapy, nutrition, and hair replacements that can give you beautiful hair.
|Event Contact:
|Roszetta Pringle
|Event Contact Number:
|919-844-7769
|Event Contact Email:
|stillyouconfirm@gmail.com
|2017 Beautillion Militaire & Kappa Scholars Progra
|Event Date:
|04/01/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mckinnon Center
|Address Line 1:
|1101 Gorman St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|he Raleigh (NC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will hold its 2017 Beautillion Militaire & Kappa Scholars Program on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Mckinnon Center on the campus of North Carolina State University. The start time is 6:30pm and we recommend getting there early as Lex Gillette will be our keynote speaker. Our average attendance is 1,100 guests. The main purpose of this event is to introduce the young men who have been training for leadership, advancement and service to the city of Raleigh as well as award minority High School Juniors who maintain a 3.0 GPA or better. We will present 13 Beaus to the city and award upwards of 800 minority students as Kappa Scholars.
Added to our program this year is one of our Guide Right Programs called Kappa League. Kappa League is geared toward building leadership skills, encouraging scholastic achievement and fostering community service in high school males. The programs include travelling to colleges and universities, lectures on self-improvement, SAT/ACT Preparation, work readiness and service-learning projects. One highlight of the night is to acknowledge the graduating seniors, who are members of our local Kappa League program, as they announce their college decision in front of everyone. This event gives the students’ parents, friends, relatives, mentors, and their community of support a chance to applaud them in a more formal and public way.
|Event Contact:
|Donzell Newkirk
|Event Contact Number:
|919-750-3209