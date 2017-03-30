NC Lawmakers To Vote On Repeal Of HB2 Bill Today

NCAA has given NC a deadline in which to repeal the controversial HB2 Bill and today state lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a deal. NCAA promised to pull the championships from North Carolina for several years if the bill wasn’t repealed.

While HB142 repeals HB2, it bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms.

Read more at ABC11

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: