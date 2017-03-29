Entertainment News
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo, Calls Alfonso A ‘Media Hoe’

The Light NC staff
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty


Former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mom Janet Hubert unleashed a verbal lashing on Alfonso Ribeiro after the Carlton actor posted a photo with the beloved cast of the 90s sitcom.

“He was always the ass wipe for Will,” she wrote in a scathing Facebook post. “There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” she added.

Hubert’s profound hatred for her former castmates reportedly stems from her sour relationship with Will Smith, who she called spoiled. Hubert went on to say she isn’t “offended” by the photo, but is inspired to pitch her memoir “Perfection Is Not A Sitcom Mom,” which will expose behind the scenes Hollywood secrets.

We pray Janet finds some serenity cause Lord knows, we’d never want to be that mad for that long.

