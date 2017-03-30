Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As Target Employee

Danielle Jennings

Sometimes the only response to certain news stories is “how?” That is exactly what many were thinking when they read the news about a woman who made off with a whopping $40,000 worth of iPhones from her local Target store in Virginia.

According the New York Daily News, an unidentified woman reportedly dressed as a Target employee and hauled off with $40K in iPhones. The woman easily walked into a Target in Alexandria, Virginia and loaded up her cart full of the merchandise with no one stopping her as she exited the retail chain.

The full account of the expensive iPhone robbery states:

Investigators say on March 15 an unidentified woman walked into a Target store in Alexandria dressed as an employee. The woman gained access to the store’s stock room, where she placed over $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box and then left.

Fairfax County police say in a statement the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appears to have knowledge of store procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.

Store video footage is apparently what helped to catch the woman in such a timely manner, however since she went straight for the stockroom instead of stealing directly from the floor, she could have possibly done this before.

