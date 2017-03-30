Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian Multiple Times

may have seemed head-over-heels when he andgot hitched, but that didn’t keep him from cheating on her.

It was a whirlwind romance that took everyone by surprise when Khloé and Lamar wed less than a month after they started dating in 2009. Their love was such a hot topic that it spawned their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off and fragrance, but everything was not so rosy for the newlyweds.

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, the former pro-baller revealed he had multiple affairs. Although he believes marrying Khloé was a great career move, he said it also garnered him a lot unexpected attention with the ladies.

“Businesswise, it opened up opportunities, like the fragrance Khloé and I created,” Lamar shared, adding that perhaps calling their scent “Unbreakable” was a bad idea. “We probably cursed [the relationship].”

Outside of the boardroom, being married to a Kardashian made him a hot commodity. “It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me,” Lamar said. “When I became Khloé Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.”

According to Lamar, women who had no idea about his basketball career would approach him because “they knew Lammy.” It was more attention than he knew what to do with, and he couldn’t resist the onslaught of temptation for long.

“B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork,” Lamar told Us Weekly, blaming himself for the demise of his relationship with Khloé. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”

See what else he had to say about their drama behind-the-scenes (and what happened when she caught him doing drugs), when the April 10, 2017, issue of Us Weekly due out this Friday.

