David & Tamela Mann On Why Episode #1 Of Their Show Was Almost The Last [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

David and Tamela Mann came onto the show celebrating Tamela’s brand new single, “Change Me.” It was written by the late Thomas Clay, and Tamela recalls hearing him singing it for the first time. They also talk about the new season of their TV show, and its debut on TVOne! David explains why an idea he had for the first episode of the show was “good and terrible,” and ultimately didn’t go too well.

Plus, they give an update on the Mann’s Tour, which David says is an “experience for the whole family,” which Tamela says is their ultimate goal. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

