GRIFF’s Prayer: You Don’t Want A Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is particularly excited because it was born out of a suggestion from a woman whose kids keep asking for a dog. She knows, however, that her kids don’t really want a dog and all the time and responsibility it requires.

GRIFF explains why 8 and 9 year old kids who don’t feel like brushing their teeth, or don’t remember to close the door behind them, aren’t as ready for a dog as they think. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

