GRIFF’s Prayer: You Don’t Want A Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is particularly excited because it was born out of a suggestion from a woman whose kids keep asking for a dog. She knows, however, that her kids don’t really want a dog and all the time and responsibility it requires.
GRIFF explains why 8 and 9 year old kids who don’t feel like brushing their teeth, or don’t remember to close the door behind them, aren’t as ready for a dog as they think. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
A Day in the Life of Bo ‘The First Dog’
11 photos Launch gallery
1. 1. I know, I am totally adorable. (White House Photo)
2. 2. So this is the famous Oval Office where the TOP DOG works. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
3. 3. Apparently, running in the hall is fine as long as you’re with the Prez. Cool! (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
4. 4. HEY! SOMEONE, please let me in. I did not pee on the floor. I’ve been framed. H I L A R Y!
5. 5. I said ‘NO COMMENT’. Damn paparazzi. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
6. 6. Hmmmm, if I tackle him will the secret service shoot me? (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
7. 7. I am NOT playing dead, I’m exhausted. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
8. 8. What cha lookin’ at? Never seen a dog in a chopper. I typically fly Air Force One, but it was not available.
9. 9. Okay, Mom, I’ll take a few questions now. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
10. 10. Hey, throw me the keys, I’ll go fetch the girls from school. Dad, ya need some cigs?
11. 11. Well, that just about sums up a day of my life in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
