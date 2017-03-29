Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: You Don’t Want A Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is particularly excited because it was born out of a suggestion from a woman whose kids keep asking for a dog. She knows, however, that her kids don’t really want a dog and all the time and responsibility it requires.

GRIFF explains why 8 and 9 year old kids who don’t feel like brushing their teeth, or don’t remember to close the door behind them, aren’t as ready for a dog as they think. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Las Vegas Is No Longer “Sin City” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Mime With No Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Why Parents Don’t Need To Know Fractions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


A Day in the Life of Bo ‘The First Dog’

11 photos Launch gallery

A Day in the Life of Bo ‘The First Dog’

Continue reading GRIFF’s Prayer: You Don’t Want A Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

A Day in the Life of Bo ‘The First Dog’

dad , dog , family , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , kids , mom

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 week ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago