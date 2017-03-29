Mr. Griffin: Understanding God’s Favor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF digs a little deeper into the concept of God’s favor, which is simply His love on your life. GRIFF recalls that, as a kid, he constantly dodged danger, not because he was so skilled, or cautious, but because of the favor God had on his life. God’s favor, he explains, is non-transferable. It is from God, for you specifically, and only you.

GRIFF explains how he avoided burning the house down, falling victim to gang violence, and so much more because of God’s favor. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

