Tamela Mann “Change Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tamela Mann has released an awesome new song called “Change Me,” that was heard for the very first time on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.” Her powerful vocals are on total display, and “Change Me” will absolutely bless your soul!

Follow @GetUpErica

Listen to this hit to be by clicking on the player above, and let us know if you love “Change Me” by voting in the poll below.

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann On Making Their Marriage A Priority [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tamela Mann On Performing With Chance The Rapper At The Grammys [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann On Representing God On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 42 photos Launch gallery Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 1. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 1 Source:Radio One Atlanta 1 of 42 2. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 02 Source:Radio One Atlanta 2 of 42 3. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 03 Source:Radio One Atlanta 3 of 42 4. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 04 Source:Radio One Atlanta 4 of 42 5. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 05 Source:Radio One Atlanta 5 of 42 6. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 06 Source:Radio One Atlanta 6 of 42 7. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 07 Source:Radio One Atlanta 7 of 42 8. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 08 Source:Radio One Atlanta 8 of 42 9. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 09 Source:Radio One Atlanta 9 of 42 10. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 10 Source:Radio One Atlanta 10 of 42 11. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 11 Source:Radio One Atlanta 11 of 42 12. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 12 Source:Radio One Atlanta 12 of 42 13. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 13 Source:Radio One Atlanta 13 of 42 14. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 14 Source:Radio One Atlanta 14 of 42 15. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 15 Source:Radio One Atlanta 15 of 42 16. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 16 Source:Radio One Atlanta 16 of 42 17. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 17 Source:Radio One Atlanta 17 of 42 18. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 18 Source:Radio One Atlanta 18 of 42 19. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 19 Source:Radio One Atlanta 19 of 42 20. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 20 Source:Radio One Atlanta 20 of 42 21. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 21 Source:Radio One Atlanta 21 of 42 22. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 22 Source:Radio One Atlanta 22 of 42 23. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 23 Source:Radio One Atlanta 23 of 42 24. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 24 Source:Radio One Atlanta 24 of 42 25. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 25 Source:Radio One Atlanta 25 of 42 26. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 26 Source:Radio One Atlanta 26 of 42 27. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 27 Source:Radio One Atlanta 27 of 42 28. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 28 Source:Radio One Atlanta 28 of 42 29. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 29 Source:Radio One Atlanta 29 of 42 30. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 30 Source:Radio One Atlanta 30 of 42 31. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 31 Source:Radio One Atlanta 31 of 42 32. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 32 Source:Radio One Atlanta 32 of 42 33. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 33 Source:Radio One Atlanta 33 of 42 34. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet 34 Source:Radio One Atlanta 34 of 42 35. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 35 Source:Radio One Atlanta 35 of 42 36. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 36 Source:Radio One Atlanta 36 of 42 37. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 37 Source:Radio One Atlanta 37 of 42 38. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 38 Source:Radio One Atlanta 38 of 42 39. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 39 Source:Radio One Atlanta 39 of 42 40. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 40 Source:Radio One Atlanta 40 of 42 41. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 41 Source:Radio One Atlanta 41 of 42 42. Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet Photos 42 Source:Radio One Atlanta 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] Tamela & David Mann Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]