NAACP Still Waiting To Meet With Wake County Schools

Racism has showed it’s ugly head in Wake County schools lately with separate incidents and some that have been reported nationally.

The president of the NAACP’s Raleigh-Apex branch says the civil rights group’s phones have been ringing off the hook since the first reports about the recent racially-charged incidents at two Wake County schools.

Parents are concerned that more hasn’t been done about the issue and Rev. Portia Rochelle – NAACP Raleigh-Apex Branch says she is still waiting to hear from the leaders of Wake County Schools.

“I have not received an email, a telephone call, nor a letter. I have not heard from (the superintendent) at all,” said NAACP Raleigh-Apex Branch President the Rev. Portia Rochelle. “My patience is on zero now.

