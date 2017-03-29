5 Yr Old Suspended For Playing With Stick That Resembled A Gun

[POLL] 5yr old Caitlin was suspended after she was seen playing with a stick that looked like a gun during recess on the school’s playground. Caitlin explained that she and her two friends were using their imaginations, playing “King and Queen.” Caitlin was the guard who was protecting the royals from intruders with her play gun.

Hoke County Schools said Caitlin posed a threat to other students when she made a shooting motion, thus violating policy 4331 and was suspended for a day.

School representative said, “Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning.”

Caitlin’s mother says she understands the school’s policy but Caitlin was alienated by her friends and teachers as a result of the suspension. She hopes that the school will issue some sort of apology to her daughter.

What are your thoughts?

