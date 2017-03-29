Unarmed South Carolina Man Shot 17 Times In Back By Police, Victim’s Sister Says

The sister of a South Carolina man who was killed by police during a high-speed car chase recently claimed in a lawsuit that her brother was shot 17 times in his back, reports NBC News.
From NBC News:
Waltki Cermoun Williams [identified as African-American] “did not have a weapon” and was struck in total by 19 of the two dozen shots fired at him during the deadly confrontation on Dec. 10, according to a lawsuit filed in Sumter County [on behalf of Williams’ sister, Tomekia Kind for unspecified damages.]
What happened to Williams, the suit goes on to state, “is so extreme and outrageous that it shocks the conscience”…
Police, in a news release, said they were responding to reports that “a female was afraid to go outside of the mall after an estranged boyfriend threatened to kill her and was seen outside pointing a firearm at her vehicle.”The brief chase began when Williams crashed his SUV into a couple of cars. “Williams got out the vehicle, a short foot chase followed,” the police statement read. “There was a brief struggle and then an exchange of gunfire, the details of which are under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.”
Solicitor Chip Finney will decide if the officers — who have a video of the shooting and whose races have not been released yet — will face charges, reports the Associated Press.
SOURCE: NBC News, U.S. News & World Report
