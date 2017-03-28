Love Talking: Love Requires Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that love and truth should always go hand-in-hand. She recalls a time in her early 20s when she unknowingly came to church in a dress that wasn’t quite appropriate, and a woman kindly pulled her aside to let her know that it was.

‘The woman didn’t make Erica feel bad, however, she just lovingly communicated why her type of dress wasn’t quite right for the occasion. Erica also explains that her parents disciplined them similarly- always honest, but never without love. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

