Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, What Are We Building? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kev On Stage is the head of the Members Relations Committee, which is responsible for relaying the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter Kev reads, a member expresses the desire for some of the church’s structural needs to be met.

The member points out that the church established a building fund many, many years ago, and it has yet to be used for any of the practical improvements necessary. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

