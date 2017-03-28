Get Up Erica
Actress Edwina Dickerson On How Faith Prepared Her To Juggle Multiple Roles [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Award winning actress Edwina Dickerson is also a minister and motivational speaker. She chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell about working on Tyler Perry’s “if Loving You Is Wrong” and her new role on “Shot’s Fired.” Edwina talks about the process of working with Tyler and Oprah Winfrey, and how she feels about the new season of “If Loving You Is Wrong.” She also talks about her “Shot’s Fired” role and where her character fits into the compelling story.

Edwina also discusses how her faith has prepared her for juggling two shows and the overflow of work and responsibility. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

