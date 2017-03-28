Get Up Erica
Ericaism: God Answers Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell shares the story of Solomon, and what he asked for when God told him that He would give him anything he wanted, as He was making Solomon king. How Solomon responded next is a perfect illustration for the message of this Ericaism.

When God gives you something, he gives you something that is yours, but that is always based on your heart. When you’re asking for things from God, you should always check where your heart is, and thus, the root of where your prayer is coming from. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

