In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing

Two of the kings of comedy took the stage together for a surprise stand-up performance for a lucky New Orleans crowd.
Chris Rock invited Dave Chapelle on stage for the first night of his Total Blackout tour. Chappelle walked on stage to a standing ovation from the audience.
“Tonight, you are all part of a social experiment,” said Chappelle, according to NOLA.com. “Stranger things have happened in New Orleans.”
Rock called the moment ‘Watch The Throne Part 2’ on IG:
Unfortunately, the performance banned phones–so we don’t know exactly what jokes were delivered. But The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune revealed the comedians tackled Trump, Zika, Caitlyn Jenner, Rock’s divorce, and Chappelle’s wife, to name a few.
Model/media mogul Tyra Banks expressed here excitement about the moment via Twitter:
SOURCE: Huffington Post
