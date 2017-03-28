GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Las Vegas Is No Longer “Sin City” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer: Why Las Vegas Is No Longer "Sin City"

The Light NC staff
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is super hyped up about the fact that his favorite team, the Raiders, are moving their home to Las Vegas. Finally, he says, he has a reason to go to Las Vegas.

Because of this move, GRIFF says Las Vegas is no longer “sin city,” and that Raiders fans should cease to call it that from this day forward. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

