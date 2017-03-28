Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Redwood Trees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that Redwood Trees grow taller because of their roots. The Redwoods grow along northern coastal California. They can grow to hundreds of feet tall, and dozens of feet wide, and they live to be really old.

The reason for the remarkable natural tendencies  of the Redwoods have to do with their roots, which have to be just as strong underground as the giant truck rising above ground. Well, not only are Redwood roots strong, but they grow together. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

