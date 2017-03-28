Lifestyle
Floral Fantasies: Thandie Newton Comes Thru At Westworld’s Red Carpet

Hello Beautiful Staff
For Colored Girls actress Thandie Newton appeared at the Westworld screening in Hollywood Monday night wearing a shiny rose gold pencil skirt from the Erdem London Pre Fall 2017 collection.

Thandie paired the cute skirt with a white top decorated with birds and flowers, also designed by Erdem.

Thandie’s rose gold skirt was especially stylish, with red, blue, pink and white floral designs to decorate the rose gold material and blended perfectly with her top, which also had a stylish floral design and ruffled sleeves. Her outfit was complimented even more with Alexander McQueen pink strapped heels that came with a peep-toe design and completed her look for the event perfectly.

The British actress showed off her flawless makeup as well, using light bronze and pink shades to bring out her eyes while using a pinkish-nude color for her lips. Her hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail that went perfectly with her evening look and showed off her gold earrings by Alex Monroe.

Be sure to check out Thandie in the science fiction hit and be on the look out for her next red carpet ensemble. She never fails to come through with her fashions!

