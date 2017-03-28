National News
“T.D. Jakes Show” Cancelled

Melissa Wade
Bishop TD Jakes

Source: Promotional / Jakes Ministry

After only six month Bishop T.D. Jakes talk show has been cancelled.  The network decided not to renew the series after low ratings.

The show premiered in Fall 2016 and aired primarily on Tegna-owned stations and repeated on OWN at 5 p.m. ET. After two months of poor ratings, however, OWN moved the show from its daily evening slot to Sunday mornings, where it ran as a marathon beginning at 8 a.m. ET through the early afternoon.

Read more at EURWEB.com

