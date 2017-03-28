Local
Family Of Murdered Kids Speak Out

Melissa Wade
US-CRIME-SCHOOL SHOOTING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

 

A father who is accused of killing his two daughters, a toddler and a newborn appeared in court yesterday and in the meantime the kids family is speaking out.

The family say there were signs of abuse just weeks before the tragedy, and they wish they would have spoken out about it.

The grandmother actually saw trouble about 2 years ago and feared her granddaughter was being abused but never said anything.

Delores McFadden and Daniel McDougal who raised the girls mother told ABC 11 that “He choked her one time, put the knife to her throat, and then a gun to her back, and told her he was going to kill her. That was last week,”

Days later, Tillman would warn his wife after she gave birth to their second daughter that she would never see the children again.

Tillman Freeman, is accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his two young daughters.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral costs. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OR DONATE

Candis Freeman , Tillman Freeman

