White Supremacist Killer Says He Wanted To Save White Women From Being With Black Men

In a sit-down interview with The New York Daily News on Sunday the racist white man who stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman disgustedly shared what was behind his deadly trip to New York. James Jackson said he traveled to the city from Baltimore with the goal to kill numerous Black men, believing that would deter white women from entering interracial relationships.

“‘Well, if that guy feels so strongly about it, maybe I shouldn’t do it,’” he said, imagining how he wanted a white woman to think.

Even worse: He admitted that he regretted killing someone as old as Caughman.

I didn’t know he was elderly,” he told the newspaper.

He would have rather killed “a young thug” or “a successful older black man with blonds … people you see in Midtown. These younger guys that put white girls on the wrong path.”

One would think that someone with this much hatred in their heart would have grown up in a racist home, but Jackson says that was not the case.

“My family is as liberal as they come … typical liberal Democrats,” he said. He added that his grandfather, who lived in Louisiana, was “very pro-integration” and had crosses burned on his lawn.

However, Jackson recalled that his first racist thought entered his head when he was three-years-old and when got older, he would flock to online sites to talk to other racist “like-minded” people like him. In addition, he often frequented the Daily Stormer, the same white supremacist website that Dylann Roof read religiously, the paper noted.

“The white race is being eroded. … No one cares about you. The Chinese don’t care about you, the Blacks don’t care about you,” he said.

Jackson, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, admitted that his past combat training helped prepare him to murder innocent Black men.

“I had been thinking about it for a long time, for the past couple of years,” he said. “I figured I would end up getting shot by police, kill myself, or end up in jail.”

Now that he is in Rikers, Jackson believes his life is in danger because of the prison’s high population of people of color.

As we previously reported, Jackson turned himself in to police last Wednesday for fatally stabbing Caughman in New York City’s Hells Kitchen neighborhood. On Monday Jackson was charged with murder as an act of terrorism, NBC News reported. He was also charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime, as well as three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate,” District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement following the indictment.

He added: “We must never take for granted New York’s remarkable diversity. We must celebrate it, protect it, and refuse to let violence and hate undermine the progress we have made as a city, a state, and a nation.”

