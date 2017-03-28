No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

There’s word that the alleged beef between Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long on the set of Empire might be completely made up.

The rumor mill went nuts when reports that the drama of Empire spilled into real life when Taraji and Nia were facing off on the set. According to TMZ.com last week, Nia was incredibly rude to the show’s crew while filming her appearance. It got so bad that Taraji allegedly had to step in a stand up for her people.

However, a source close to production and both of the ladies has told HipHollywood.com that “Nia was just fine,” adding that she and Taraji are only “adversaries on the screen and that’s it.”

The insider was baffled by gossip about their alleged on-set friction. Questioning the motivation behind stirring up such a scandal, the source stated, “I don’t know why somebody would do this, or what they have to gain.”

As for reports that she was rude to her co-stars, Nia hasn’t said anything. However, her camp did release a statement denying any diva behavior.

“We stand by our comments this morning that Nia has always, and continues to be, a consummate professional on set,” he reps asserted.

“In respect to her working relationships with the cast,” they continued, “she came onto this project, in the first place, because of her long-standing friendship and professional relationship with Terrence Howard.”

