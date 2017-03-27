Love Talking: Loving What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains if you don’t love what you do, you will not do it with excellence. What you do is God’s assignment for your life. Love who you are and what you do, because those two things are very closely tied.

Erica opens up about how she has lived by this truth herself, and that every the side jobs she worked to fund her dream eventually funnel into that same dream. Plus, she talks about finding your purpose by tapping into what you love and why you love it. Check out this exclusive video above or the audio below to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

