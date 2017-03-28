Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

Ebony Banks lost her battle to a rare form of stage 4 cancer on Sunday.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

US-GRAMMY-MUSIC-PRESSROOM

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


A Texas teenager battling cancer passed away on Sunday, just four days after meeting her idol, Beyonce Knowles.

According to KHOU NewsEbony Banks was being treated for a rare form of stage 4 cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

A candlelight vigil was held for her that night at the high school she attended, Alief Hastings High School. The video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Bey’s hit ballad “Halo,” USA Today noted.

As we previously reported, Banks told her friends that her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.

When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony last week to fulfill her dream. In video of the interaction, Knowles tells Banks, “I love you.”

Gone way too soon. We send our condolences to the Banks family.

SOURCE: KHOU News; USA Today

RELATED NEWS:

#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Mayor Muriel Bowser Creates Task Force On Missing D.C. Teens

Beyonce , cancer , Texas

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 week ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago