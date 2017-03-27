Entertainment News
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher Shot In Houston

The Light NC staff
Brandy Rusher, a former contestant on season four of America’s Next Top Model, was critically shot in Houston on Sunday. She is reportedly listed in intensive care.

According to TheDailyMail, a gunman, with a semiautomatic rifle, opened fire on the Haverstock Hill apartments complex after an argument ensued between the victims.

Two men died and four others were shot in the incident.

Apparently the complex has been plagued with violence. A neighbor who witnessed the shooting told KHOU,

“I heard the first round and just took off running. She added, “Whoa! And you could hear, I could hear those shells dropping to the ground. He, he, he just shot them down like puppies in the street.”

Only one of the victims, Christopher Beatty, has been identified.

