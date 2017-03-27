Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Keys To Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell is inspired by her experience at the Stellar Awards this past weekend, where she was around so many talented people. She talks about the many keys to success, and the fact that talent is not at the top of the list. One of the most important keys, however, is the way you treat the people around you, no matter where you work.

Erica reads some scriptures from the bible about the importance of showing love, hospitality and an uplifting, giving spirit to those around us. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

