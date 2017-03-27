Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: The Mime With No Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF takes note of the church’s attempts to stay current and up to date with today’s trends. For the most part, GRIFF, explains, he has been pretty good at rolling with all the different changes the church has made to its traditions, like no robes for the choir, for instance.

But there was one modern thing he saw at church that just doesn’t sit right with him- a mime with no makeup. Check out this exclusive video for more of this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

