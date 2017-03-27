Faith Walking: Be Quiet Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that even though we all want our voice to be heard, it’s still important to be quiet sometimes. She reads some Proverbs from the bible that outline the importance of being fully informed before adding in your two cents.

Erica urges us to not to speak on the whole story, while only knowing a piece of it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

