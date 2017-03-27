Get Up Erica
Tasha Page-Lockhart On The Simple Way To Break Generational Curse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Tasha Page-Lockhart is an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, actor, producer and new author. She opened up to Erica Campbell & GRIFF about her new book “And The Winner Is.” She talks about the need to write the book coming from a desire to share her whole story, rather than just leaving it at the bits and piece people have heard. The book details her journey from being a preacher’s kid, to someone battling addiction and living in abandoned buildings, as well as recovering from sexual abuse.

Tasha also talks about the importance of breaking generational curses- “speaking up is a powerful tool.” She also explains that although she went through a lot, she allows her experiences to fuel her to help other people. Plus, Tasha talks about winning “Sunday Best,” and what she says to those who claimed it was unfair for her to win because her mother was an artist. Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

