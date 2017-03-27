Love Talking: Break All The Way Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about her own dating history and believing that when you break up with somebody, you have to really break up. When something is over, it should be truly over. You can’t let your fear of being alone keep you lingering in a relationship, and keep you and that other person in limbo.

How can God hook you up with the next beautiful person in your life, if you’re still hanging on to the last one? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

