NCAA Gives NC Final Notice About HB2

On Thursday North Carolina received one final warning from the NCAA regarding the need for the state to repeal a law on LGBT rights or face being blackballed for six years from hosting collegiate athletic championships. However negotiations on a repeal of the infamous House Bill 2 ended at a stalemate as the controversial law starts its second year on the books.

According to a statement by NCAA officials “Last year, the NCAA Board of Governors relocated NCAA championships scheduled in North Carolina because of the cumulative impact HB2 had on local communities’ ability to assure a safe, healthy, discrimination-free atmosphere for all those watching and participating in our events. Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state.”

The statement continues “As the state knows, next week, our various sports committees will begin making championships site selections for 2018-2022 based upon bids received from across the country. Once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final, and an announcement of all sites will be made on April 18.”

The law has already started a pattern of nationwide backlash, with the Atlantic Coast Conference moving its football championship and women’s basketball tournaments out of North Carolina, the NBA shifting its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans and the NCAA pulling a dozen 2016-17 tournaments from the state. Also concerts have been canceled, conventions were moved and some businesses pulling expansion plans.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he now struggles to recruit businesses, noting one unidentified company has promised to move hundreds of high-paying jobs to the Triangle once House Bill 2 is off the books.

