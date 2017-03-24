Site Of Jesus’ Tomb Re-Opens After Months Of Restoration

The burial chamber where Jesus Christ is believed to have been entombed is actually one of Christianity’s holiest sites. After nine months of tedious restoration, the site has been reopened.

The burial chamber is located in the center of the Christian quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City. The necessary repairs were made to the Edicule, a small structure made of limestone and marble which was built on the site. It was identified in the 4th century as Jesus’ final resting place following his crucifixion.

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) was in charge of the ambitious project while Antonia Moropoulou of the National Technical University of Athens, led an interdisciplinary team of specialists and masons who brought the vision to life. On Wednesday, the burial chamber was unveiled to the public.

The conservators completed their work at night so as not to impact the Christian faithful from praying at the holy site. According to CNN, Moropoulou claims they fixed the underlying masonry before returning displaced stone blocks to their original positions, securing them with titanium anchors.

