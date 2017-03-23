Keith David On What He Loves Most About Playing The Bishop In “Greenleaf” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor Keith David has more than 150 film, TV and stage roles under his belt. But he explains to Erica Campbell what he loves particularly about playing the Bishop in Tyler Perry’s “Greenleaf” on OWN.

Plus, he talks about what it’s like playing opposite Lynn Whitfield, who plays his wife and first lady of the church. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

