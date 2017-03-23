True Hollywood Bible Stories: Sampson & Delilah [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell and GRIFF hilariously tell the story of Sampson and Delilah in Judges 16. In this story, the Philistines were devising a plan to trick Sampson and stop him from killing their people. They enlisted Delilah to help them out.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph And Potiphar’s Wife [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Love Triangle Of Jacob, Rachel, Leah [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: How Blind Bartimaeus Got His Blessing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
40 photos Launch gallery
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Getty 1 of 40
2.Source:Promotional 2 of 40
3.Source:Getty 3 of 40
4.Source:Getty 4 of 40
5.Source:Getty 5 of 40
6.Source:Getty 6 of 40
7.Source:Getty 7 of 40
8.Source:Getty 8 of 40
9.Source:Getty 9 of 40
10.Source:Getty 10 of 40
11.Source:Getty 11 of 40
12.Source:Getty 12 of 40
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 40
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 40
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 40
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 40
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 40
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 40
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 40
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 40
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 40
22.22 of 40
23.23 of 40
24.Source:Instagram 24 of 40
25.Source:Instagram 25 of 40
26.Source:Instagram 26 of 40
27.Source:Instagram 27 of 40
28.Source:Instagram 28 of 40
29.Source:Instagram 29 of 40
30.Source:Instagram 30 of 40
31.Source:Instagram 31 of 40
32.Source:Instagram 32 of 40
33.Source:Instagram 33 of 40
34.Source:Instagram 34 of 40
35.Source:Instagram 35 of 40
36.Source:Instagram 36 of 40
37.Source:Instagram 37 of 40
38. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 38 of 40
39. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtinaSource:Instagram 39 of 40
40. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 40 of 40
comments – Add Yours