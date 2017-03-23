True Hollywood Bible Stories: Sampson & Delilah [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell and GRIFF hilariously tell the story of Sampson and Delilah in Judges 16. In this story, the Philistines were devising a plan to trick Sampson and stop him from killing their people. They enlisted Delilah to help them out.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

