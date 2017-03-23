Judge Faith Jenkins: How Twitter Is Playing A Role In Government For The First Time [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Judge Faith Jenkins has been a legal analyst for FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, and more. Now, she is in the third season of her syndicated court TV show. She chatted with Erica Campbell about America’s current white house administration and the legal battles it is facing. She talks about finding the balance of preserving her sanity and remaining informed about Donald Trump‘s administration and its politics.

Judge Faith also breaks down how, for the first time, Twitter has become an important part of politics and legal battles taking place in our government. Plus, she gives some tips on how to get involved in the fight to preserve our communities beyond the use of social media. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

