Judge Faith Jenkins: How Twitter Is Playing A Role In Government For The First Time [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Judge Faith Jenkins has been a legal analyst for FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, and more. Now, she is in the third season of her syndicated court TV show. She chatted with Erica Campbell about America’s current white house administration and the legal battles it is facing. She talks about finding the balance of preserving her sanity and remaining informed about Donald Trump‘s administration and its politics.
Judge Faith also breaks down how, for the first time, Twitter has become an important part of politics and legal battles taking place in our government. Plus, she gives some tips on how to get involved in the fight to preserve our communities beyond the use of social media. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Celebrating International Women's Day In Photos
53 photos Launch gallery
1. Gabrielle Union Wade
1 of 53
2. Debbie Allen
2 of 53
3. Debbie Allen
3 of 53
4. Octavia Spencer
4 of 53
5. Taraji P. Henson
5 of 53
6. Phylicia Rashad
6 of 53
7. Phylicia Rashad
7 of 53
8. Phylicia Rashad
8 of 53
9. Beyonce
9 of 53
10. Chanel Iman
10 of 53
11. Simone Biles
11 of 53
12. Kenya Moore
12 of 53
13. Naomi Campbell
13 of 53
14. Serayah
14 of 53
15. Sanaa Lathan
15 of 53
16. Chrisette Michele
16 of 53
17. Lisa Bonet
17 of 53
18. Keri Hilson
18 of 53
19. Kelly Rowland
19 of 53
20. Niecy Nash
20 of 53
21. Danielle Brooks
21 of 53
22. Adrienne C. Moore
22 of 53
23. Naomie Harris
23 of 53
24. Rashida Jones
24 of 53
25. Uzo Aduba
25 of 53
26. Zoe Kravitz
26 of 53
27. Kerry Washington
27 of 53
28. Rihanna
28 of 53
29. Solange
29 of 53
30. Chloe and Halle
30 of 53
31. Letoya Luckett
31 of 53
32. Tasha Smith
32 of 53
33. Cicely Tyson and Nia Long
33 of 53
34. Debra Lee
34 of 53
35. Issa Rae
35 of 53
36. Queen Latifah
36 of 53
37. Andra Day
37 of 53
38. Kym Whitley
38 of 53
39. Yara Shahidi
39 of 53
40. Garcelle Beavais
40 of 53
41. Halle Berry
41 of 53
42. Aisha Hinds
42 of 53
43. Tracee Ellis Ross
43 of 53
44. Lupita Nyong'o
44 of 53
45. Loretta Devine
45 of 53
46. Tina Lawson
46 of 53
47. Teyonah Parris
47 of 53
48. Vanessa Bell Calloway
48 of 53
49. Vanessa Simmons
49 of 53
50. Sherri Shepherd
50 of 53
51. Yvonne Orji
51 of 53
52. Toni Braxton
52 of 53
53. Skai Jackson
53 of 53