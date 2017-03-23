Faith Walking: Don’t Wait Till Sunday [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about people who love church on Sundays so much that they forget about being as faithful and empowered every other day of the week. “God is just as powerful on Monday as He is on Sunday,” Erica says.

While it is understandable to love worshipping on Sunday in a community of believers, what if you need deliverance and healing on the other days in the week? It’s important to remember that every single day is a day the Lord has made. And each day is a new start, so you don’t have to wait until Sunday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

