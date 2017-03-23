Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Don’t Keep Score [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why keeping score and forgiveness really can’t exist in one person at the same time. When you truly forgive somebody, you let things go. If you’re still replaying hurt over and over, or holding on resentment toward someone, you’re keeping score, not forgiving.

Erica explains why the two things are indeed mutually exclusive, and why, whatever it is, you should let it go. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

