Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Man Who Stopped A Fight In Viral Video Honored In Atlantic City

The 26-year-old man who broke up a fight between two boys was honored by the Atlantic City council.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Family gathers for dinner at grandma's house. Little boy posing.

Source: Pamela Moore / Getty


The dad who went viral after he stopped a street fight between boys in New Jersey was honored for his efforts, Fox News reports.

Ibn Ali Miller was captured on video talking to two teens who were involved in a heated, physical argument.

The moment has since went viral on social media garnering 31 million views since Monday. Miller’s courage caught the attention of Atlantic City’s council.

Miller was honored on Wednesday night along with the teens involved in the argument.

“People get 15 minutes of fame a lot, and I would like to use every second of this 15 minutes to say gratitude to my mother,” he said in a video posted by PressofAtlanticCity.com.


 

SOURCE: FOX NEWS

MORE GOOD NEWS

#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

 

 

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago