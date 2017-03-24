Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

Photo by

Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

The OINTB actress took to the 'Gram to share pics of her recent Bahamas vacation.

The Light NC staff
Variety's Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees Benefitting Motion Picture Television Fund - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tony nominee and three-time SAG winner Danielle Brooks is getting a much-needed island vacation—and she looks stunning while doing it! The 27-year-old isn’t one to hide her killer curves and she slaying in the Bahamas sporting everything from a retro two-piece to a few dope high-cut onsies.

The OINTB actress took to the ‘Gram to share her pics.

Here she is in this stunning floral number which happens to be from GabiFresh’s swimsuit line:

Love every pound! 👊🏾💋#voiceofthecurves Wearing @gabifresh

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Here she is with her homegirl Jasmine Cephas Jones rocking this salmon gold zippered one-piece:

#Salute cause we out here killin 'em. #voiceofthecurves

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Our personal favorite is this Girl In Flux NYC “Got Body” black onsie. You better werk Danielle!

You can call me Ms.Brooks. 💋 Wearing @girlinflux.nyc #voiceofthecurves

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

And look who she ran into: Rapper Ja Rule!

Just ran into Ja Rule on vacation with my girl Jasmine. #BahamaMama #Notel #itsmurderrrr ☀️😜@ruleyorkcity

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Brooks has always been one to celebrate her full figured body. Last fall she starred in Lane Bryant’s “#ThisBody Is Made To Shine” ads. 

#tbt Just a reminder to love the journey of your body. #thisbody #ad #voiceofthecurves 💋 @lanebryant

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Brooks told People that she hoped this campaign will help break down Hollywood’s dated standards of weight and beauty. 

“We have a voice and we have a platform to really change the way that women look at their bodies , and we want to be a part of that. We want to do everything that we can to help push the needle in this world, especially I think Hollywood’s standards of beauty are messed up and they need to be shifted and change and somebody needs to go in there with a big old boulder and just knock it down,” she said. 

Brooks added” “And we’re seeing that in television, we’re seeing that in shows like Orange [Is the New Black]. We’re seeing it in shows like ‘Empire;’ Shonda Rhimes’ shows. I am just really grateful that I get to be a part of this movement in a big way.”

And who can forget her on the March 2016 Ebony cover serving on the Body Brigade?

