Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

Tony nominee and three-time SAG winner Danielle Brooks is getting a much-needed island vacation—and she looks stunning while doing it! The 27-year-old isn’t one to hide her killer curves and she slaying in the Bahamas sporting everything from a retro two-piece to a few dope high-cut onsies.
The OINTB actress took to the ‘Gram to share her pics.
Here she is in this stunning floral number which happens to be from GabiFresh’s swimsuit line:
Here she is with her homegirl Jasmine Cephas Jones rocking this salmon gold zippered one-piece:
Our personal favorite is this Girl In Flux NYC “Got Body” black onsie. You better werk Danielle!
And look who she ran into: Rapper Ja Rule!
Brooks has always been one to celebrate her full figured body. Last fall she starred in Lane Bryant’s “#ThisBody Is Made To Shine” ads.
Brooks told People that she hoped this campaign will help break down Hollywood’s dated standards of weight and beauty.
“We have a voice and we have a platform to really change the way that women look at their bodies , and we want to be a part of that. We want to do everything that we can to help push the needle in this world, especially I think Hollywood’s standards of beauty are messed up and they need to be shifted and change and somebody needs to go in there with a big old boulder and just knock it down,” she said.
Brooks added” “And we’re seeing that in television, we’re seeing that in shows like Orange [Is the New Black]. We’re seeing it in shows like ‘Empire;’ Shonda Rhimes’ shows. I am just really grateful that I get to be a part of this movement in a big way.”
And who can forget her on the March 2016 Ebony cover serving on the Body Brigade?
