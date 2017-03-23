Unbelievable: Tennessee Nail Salon Charges Extra “Service Fee” To Overweight Patrons

Deshania Ferguson‘s post on Facebook has the internet in a tizzy after seeing the sign that read, “Sorry. But if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists – Thank you!”
According to residents in the area, Rose Nails in Memphis, Tennessee is charging more than the normal prices to overweight customers. When approached about the sign by the local news station, Son Nguyen, the owner of the salon denied the sign belonged to his shop, claiming it could have been posted anywhere. However, he did claim that he considered charging more at one point to customers who weighed more because they caused damage to the chairs in his salon. Rose Nails typically charges up to $30.00 for a regular pedicure.
RELATED: Manicures For All: Muslims Can Finally Wear Nail Polish With This Formula
Nguyen has been in business for nine years and says customers have complained about his policies in the past, but he always tries to please his customers. Since the exposure, the sign has been taken down and some are considering boycotting the salon.
DON’T MISS:
Pretty Pays: Being Overweight Means Women Get Underpaid At Work
Say What? Rush Limbaugh Thinks Michelle Obama Is Overweight
Afternoon Minute: Two Black Women Sue the ‘New York Times’ for Discrimination
The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready
26 photos Launch gallery
1. Say it loud!
Source:Forever 21
1 of 26
2. I spy with my little eye...
Source:Instagram
2 of 26
3. Tuxedo print
Source:Simply Be
3 of 26
4. A Roar Of Approval!
Source:Forever 21
4 of 26
5. Red alert!
Source:Instagram
5 of 26
6. Metallic Mania
Source:Forever 21
6 of 26
7. Peplum perfection!
Source:Forever 21
7 of 26
8. Don't have the blues...wear them!
Source:Forever 21
8 of 26
9. Shine on!
Source:Instagram
9 of 26
10. Lovely in (faux) leather
Source:Forever 21
10 of 26
11. Top me off in a tropical print!
Source:Forever 21
11 of 26
12. Olive you.
Source:Forever 21
12 of 26
13. This criss-cross bathing suit will make you jump, jump!
Source:Simply Be
13 of 26
14. Hello sunshine!
Source:Forever 21
14 of 26
15. Pattern party!
Source:Forever 21
15 of 26
16. Fun in florals!
Source:Simply Be
16 of 26
17. Back to black.
Source:Simply Be
17 of 26
18. Cut it out!
Source:Forever 21
18 of 26
19. Don't skirt around the issue.
Source:ASOS
19 of 26
20. Palm springs party
Source:ASOS
20 of 26
21. Raving for ruching!
Source:ASOS
21 of 26
22. Flourish in florals.
Source:SwimsuitsForAll
22 of 26
23. On the dot!
Source:Instagram
23 of 26
24. Swimming with kisses
Source:SwimsuitsForAll
24 of 26
25. Mixed print madness
Source:SwimsuitsForAll
25 of 26
26. Get spotted in this red polka dot print tankin!
Source:Simply Be
26 of 26