Palmer Williams On How A Sermon He Gave Got Him Work With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor, comedian, singer Palmer Williams talks about working on Tyler Perry‘s “Love Thy Neighbor” for the past 11 years as “Floyd.” He talks about how his faith has motivated him to move forward in his career as an entertainer and writer. Palmer tells the story of how a sermon he was giving is what made Tyler Perry reach out to him in the first place.

Follow @GetUpErica

Palmer also reminisces about those first rehearsals for “House Of Payne,” which he went to complaining and not knowing that he was “2 minutes away” from what he was working toward. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Explains How Having A Child Has Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Whitfield On What “Greenleaf” Has Taught Her About Being First Lady Of A Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Tara Jenkins On Stepping Into The Role Of First Lady At A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]