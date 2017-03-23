Palmer Williams On How A Sermon He Gave Got Him Work With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Actor, comedian, singer Palmer Williams talks about working on Tyler Perry‘s “Love Thy Neighbor” for the past 11 years as “Floyd.” He talks about how his faith has motivated him to move forward in his career as an entertainer and writer. Palmer tells the story of how a sermon he was giving is what made Tyler Perry reach out to him in the first place.

Palmer also reminisces about those first rehearsals for “House Of Payne,” which he went to complaining and not knowing that he was “2 minutes away” from what he was working toward. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

