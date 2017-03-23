GRIFF’s Prayer About Why Parents Don’t Need To Know Fractions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he overheard a parent who was helping their child out with homework. The parent wasn’t much help, because he heard the kid say, “you don’t know fractions?!”

GRIFF breaks it all the way down for the kids listening out there, about why its possible for a parent not to really get math, but still be holding it down correctly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

