Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer About Why Parents Don’t Need To Know Fractions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he overheard a parent who was helping their child out with homework. The parent wasn’t much help, because he heard the kid say, “you don’t know fractions?!”

GRIFF breaks it all the way down for the kids listening out there, about why its possible for a parent not to really get math, but still be holding it down correctly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Block Game Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Men Having Trouble Understanding Women [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Everyone In The Sunken Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents [PHOTOS]

children , dad , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , homework , kids , mom , parenting , parents , school

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago