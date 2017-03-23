Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: The Block Game Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he got a text message from someone saying they didn’t understand why he was online and active on social media, but not answering their texts. Such a text message really bugged him, but as he says, Erica Campbell‘s wisdom showed him the way.

Erica taught him about strengthening his block game, and just eliminating such frivolous negativity from his life all together. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

