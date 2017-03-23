GI On The Process Of Writing “Pray And Don’t Worry” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel group GI is nominated for Best Contemporary Duo Or Group at the Stellar Awards this year. Members Branden Anderson, Lamonte Harris, and Rufus Johnson chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about how it feels to be nominated for a Stellar. They also talked about their process of writing their new single, “Pray And Don’t Worry.”
Plus, they reveal how long they have been doing music together, and discuss their third album, which comes out this summer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Don Jackson On Choosing This Year’s Stellar Honors Hall Of Fame Inductees [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Anthony Brown On Preparing To Host The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Ted Winn On Why Artists Need To Understand The Business Side Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Behind the Scenes at the 2016 Stellar Awards
17 photos Launch gallery
1. Travis Greene
Source:Interactive One
1 of 17
2. V3
Source:Interactive One
2 of 17
3. Lexi Allen
Source:Interactive One
3 of 17
4. Stellar Award Hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd
Source:Interactive One
4 of 17
5. Rickey Smiley and the Franklins
Source:Interactive One
5 of 17
6. Latice Crawford
Source:Interactive One
6 of 17
7. Ben and Jewel Tankard
Source:Interactive One
7 of 17
8. Rickey Dillard
Source:Interactive One
8 of 17
9. Virtue
Source:Interactive One
9 of 17
10. Tim Bowman Jr.
Source:Interactive One
10 of 17
11. Yolanda Adams
Source:Interactive One
11 of 17
12. Mary Mary, Kirk Franklin
Source:Interactive One
12 of 17
13.
Source:Interactive One
13 of 17
14. Janice Gaines
Source:Interactive One
14 of 17
15. Latice Crawford
Source:Interactive One
15 of 17
16.
Source:Interactive One
16 of 17
17. Jonathan McReynolds
Source:Instagram.com/jonmcreynolds
17 of 17