GI On The Process Of Writing “Pray And Don’t Worry” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Gospel group GI is nominated for Best Contemporary Duo Or Group at the Stellar Awards this year. Members Branden Anderson, Lamonte Harris, and Rufus Johnson chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about how it feels to be nominated for a Stellar. They also talked about their process of writing their new single, “Pray And Don’t Worry.”

Plus, they reveal how long they have been doing music together, and discuss their third album, which comes out this summer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

