Serena Williams Shares Romantic Photos Of The Day She Got Engaged

Tennis champion Serena Williams shocked her fans when she announced she was engaged to Reddit co-founderat the end of 2016.

Now the 35-year-old is sharing details of the day her hubby-to-be proposed, captioning a series of instagram photos with ‘#TBT to the day.’

#tbt to "the day" A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

In January, Williams told reporters that she hadn’t put much thought into her wedding because she was focused on her upcoming tournament. But now that the athlete has won her 23rd Grand Slam crown, she’s revving up to get into wedding planning mode.

Her sister, Venus recently told People, “We are not sure what is happening with who doing what yet. You know there are a lot of sisters in our family! But I am looking forward to doing whatever Serena asks.”

