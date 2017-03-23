Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Superstar Beyoncé can sing, dance her ass off, and of course has the generosity of a saint. The mommy, pregnant with twins, recently showed her heart when she Facetimed a fan who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Ebony Banks, a high school student in Texas, told her friends her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.

When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony to fulfill her dream.

 

RELATED LINKS

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago